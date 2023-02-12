Summit boys basketball team comes up short against Moffat County

Christian Broughton dribbles the ball down the court during Summit's senior night game against Moffat County High School on Friday, Feb. 10 in Breckenridge. Summit fell to Moffat County, 54-45.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

On Friday, Feb. 10, the Summit boys basketball hosted Moffat County High School for the basketball program’s senior night game. After four straight losses, Summit came into the game hoping to record a fifth win on the season.

Summit battled back and forth with Moffat County for the majority of the first half, but it was the Bulldogs that pulled to a 25-18 lead going into halftime.

At halftime, Moffat County continued to keep the game out of Summit’s reach in the second half.

Junior Emilio Jain, senior Jack Schierholz and senior Christian Broughton continued to act as the main leaders on the court for the Tigers, but the trio could not pull the team to a win.

Summit fell to Moffat County, 54-45.

A day later on Saturday, Feb. 11, Summit hosted Steamboat Springs High School and was able to get its fifth win of the season. Summit defeated the Steamboat Sailors 58-50 to advance to 5-15 overall and 3-8 in 4A Western Slope league play.

In the team’s last home game of the season, Summit will host Rifle High School on Monday, Feb. 13 before concluding the season on the road at Rifle and Delta High School.