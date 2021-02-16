Summit boys, girls basketball lose on road at Steamboat Springs

Summit Tigers junior Callie Smith defends against Eagle Valley in a Summit home victory on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Photo by Liz Duxbury

The Summit High School varsity boys and girls basketball teams each lost on the road at Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday night, the boys falling 49-32 and the girls 49-41.

In the girls matchup, Tigers head coach Kayle Walker-Burns said the team fought hard until the very end. She noted the game was closer than what the score reflected, because Summit had to foul the Sailors toward the end of the game in an attempt to get possession back.

Tigers sophomore Autumn Rivera led the team with a season-high 26 points and registered more than 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season.

“The girls showed a lot of hustle and never gave up. Steamboat is always a tough gym to play in and I am proud of the composure our girls had,” Walker-Burns said.

Summit’s other high scorers on the day included five points from Sarah Pappas and four from Brina Babich. The Tigers led 18-17 at the halftime break and the game was tied at 33-33 after three quarters before Steamboat outscored Summit 16-8 in the final quarter.

With the loss the Tigers’record dropped to 2-6 on the season and 1-5 in 4A Western Slope League play while Steamboat won their first game of the season (1-7, 1-5). Summit will next play on 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at home versus Palisade (4-2, 3-1) looking to avenge a 45-30 road loss last week.

In the boys nightcap, Summit trailed by two at halftime, 21-19, before Steamboat outscored the Tigers 18-5 in a pivotal third quarter.

Tigers head coach Jordan Buller said Summit was outplayed in each facet of Tuesday night’s game. He said the team did not come out and play up to the level of the competition even though the Tigers knew it was a big game in the 4A Western Slope League race.

Buller said Tiger senior captains Cam Kalaf and Tyler Nakos were each bright spots for the team Tuesday night, as both players scored 14 points apiece. Buller also said senior Andrew Duxbury hustled well all night long but the Tigers team as a whole didn’t show enough determination and grit after a first quarter where Summit outscored Steamboat 10-8.

“Steamboat is a great program, and they really outplayed us tonight,” Buller said.

The loss drops Summit’s record on the season to 4-3 overall, and 4-2 in 4A Western Slope League play, while Steamboat ascended to 6-0 and 6-0 in league play. It also drops Summit to third in the league standings behind Steamboat and Palisade. The boys team will also next play at home Saturday versus Palisade (5-1, 3-1) at 2:45 p.m., looking to avenge a 48-42 road loss last week.