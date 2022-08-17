Summit boys golf team displays perseverance at first overnight golf trip of the season

Tyler Short lines up a putt to make birdie on hole No. 10 at the the Longhorn Invitational at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Summit boys golf team competed in two tournaments in a span of two days, placing eighth in Aspen and sixth in Carbondale.

Ryne Scholl/Courtesy photo

Although the Summit High School boys golf season began less than three weeks ago, the Tigers have already competed in four tournaments and completed 30% of its 2022 season. In the third week of the season, the Tigers had a busy couple of days while playing in two tournaments in a short timeframe.

On Monday, Aug. 15, the Tigers traveled to Aspen Golf Club to compete in the Skiers Invitational, and on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Tigers competed in the Longhorn Invitational at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale.

The back-to-back tournaments also marked the team’s first overnight trip of the season, allowing teammates to bond and grow closer to one another during the trip to the Roaring Fork Valley.

On Monday in Aspen, the Tigers were consistent in their play. All five of the Tiger’s key players scored within eight strokes of one another.

Senior Rece Greff led the way with a score of 83, while sophomore Tyler Short followed a stroke behind. Sophomore Jace Melby and junior Max Kunzek were also separated by only a stroke with Melby finishing the 18-hole round with a score of 87 and Kunzek recording a score of 88. Junior Wyatt Willis rounded out the top performances for the Tigers with a score of 91.

Despite scoring close to one another, the team missed the mark that the team had set for themselves heading into the tournament.

“The first day was a little rough,” head coach Ryne Scholl said. “I think it was disappointing for all the kids. They had higher expectations.”

The Tigers placed eighth out of 14 teams with a score of 254. Steamboat Springs, a 4A team, won the invitational with a score of 225. Colorado Academy, a 3A team, placed second, and Aspen, another 3A team, placed third.

After bonding and pulling themselves back together with Mexican food, the Tigers were back on the golf course ready to compete again hours later, this time down the road from Aspen at Basalt High School’s Longhorn Invitational.

On Tuesday, Short led the way for the Tigers, scoring 78 in order to place ninth place overall. Melby followed Short with a personal-best score of 82, while Kunzek was the Tigers’ third shooter, finishing the course with a score of 87. Greff recorded a score of 91, and Willis completed his round with a score of 93.

Summit placed better in its second tournament of the week, sixth place overall, with a score of 247. Steamboat Springs won its second tournament of the week while Aspen placed second and Basalt placed third.

“It’s resiliency first, obviously, but it’s also their ability to remember that it is just golf,” Scholl said of the team’s bounce-back performance. “We had a great time. We had Mexican food, hung out as a team and that is part of the experience too. For the majority of them — to beat their score the second day — I think it was a great trip.”

The Tigers will have a full week of rest before competing in its next competition on Monday, Aug. 22, at the Grand Junction Tiger Invitational at the Bookcliff Country Club.

The Summit boys golf team will also host a nine-hole junior varsity golf tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Keystone Ranch. The opportunity will give the Summit junior varsity squad some experience in a tournament setting.

“It is a good course for them to be successful at,” Scholl said of the Bookcliff Country Club. “The biggest thing when you travel west is weather and temperature and whether or not we hydrate to keep us prepared for competing.”