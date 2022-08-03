Summit boys golf team putting toward ‘new standard’ with 2022 season almost underway

The Summit High School varsity golf team practices at Keystone Ranch Golf Course on Sept.16, 2021 in Keystone. The Tigers boys golf team will compete for the first time this season Friday, Aug. 5 after four days of official practice.

Even though the Summit High School school year doesn’t start until the second week of August and the summer season doesn’t officially end until the latter part of September, the Tigers fall sports season is officially here.

Like most years, the Summit boys golf team will be the first team at Summit High School to kick off its season, and it looks to follow up on the success the team saw last season.

During the 2021 fall season, the Summit boys varsity golf team relied on the strength of six linksmen — three of whom were seniors. With the core of six varsity players the team was able to send four athletes to the regional golf tournament and two seniors to the state golf tournament at the conclusion of the season.

Among the four athletes was Carter Gillett. As a sophomore, he narrowly missed qualifying to the state golf tournament. Gillett, alongside his brother, Everett, will not be returning to the Summit High School or the golf program after transferring to Vail Mountain School.

With the Gillett brothers gone, the Summit boys golf varsity roster will feature only a couple returners, one being senior Rece Greff.

On paper, Greff will be the team’s strongest returner after being a part of the quartet that competed at the regional golf tournament in 2021. But head coach Ryne Scholl is hopeful about the potential of the young talent he has seen so far in tryouts.

“A lot of young kids,” Scholl, in his third year as head coach, said. “Lots of freshmen and sophomores with the opportunity to play well. The team will be young but we will be more consistent across all players which will be a nice change.”

Greff will have plenty of players joining him on the Tigers roster since 28 players showing up to tryouts will be narrowed down to 14 athletes by the first competition. The Tigers team will also feature four girls this year, showing potential for a Summit girls golf team in the future.

One such player joining the Tigers this season will be sophomore Tyler Short. Short recently transferred to Summit County from Chicago and has already shown huge potential in tryouts, quickly making his way near the top of the Scholl’s list.

“I expect him to be in our top couple players and he may even lead the way to be our No. 1 player this year,” Scholl said of Short.

The Summit High School varsity golf team practices at Keystone Ranch Golf Course Sept. 16 in Keystone. The team is poised to compete in its first golf tournament of the 2022 golf season Friday, Aug. 5.

After sending Ranger Stone and Ricky Ahlquist to the state golf tournament last season, Scholl is hoping that at least a couple players will be able to qualify for this season’s state golf tournament at Pelican Lakes Golf Course in Windsor.

“I am hopeful,” Scholl said. “I honestly think that we will see at least one or two Tigers at the state meet. At the end of the day my goal is to field a whole team, but I am confident we will see a few there. Hopeful, but confident.”

The Tigers will kick off their season Friday, Aug. 5, when the team travels to Cedaredge for the team’s first golf tournament of the season.

Unlike other sports, the team has had very little formal practice time before their first competition because of the Colorado High School Activities Association’s official practice window starting Monday, Aug. 1.

“It’s a quick season,” Scholl said. “It’s eight weeks and we spend the first week doing tryouts. It comes quick, but a lot of these kids have been participating in the Keystone Junior golf program. It seems like all the kids are coming back relatively motivated.”

Overall, Scholl and the team are most excited to get the season started after a long offseason and playing golf all summer on their own time.

“I am most excited about how young we are and how that bodes well for the future,” Scholl said. “All across the board there is kind of a new standard of golf among Tiger golfers. I think there is an exciting eight weeks ahead of us.”