Summit boys hockey dominates in last regular season home game, wins 8-1

Summit High’s Eli Powers lines up a shot on goal while fighting off Dakota Ridge’s Carson Repins during a game against the Dakota Ridge Eagles at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

Jason Connolly/For Summit Daily News

On Friday, Feb. 18, the Summit hockey team hosted their last regular season home game this season against the Pueblo County Hornets at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge.

From the opening puck drop it was clear that the Tigers were the better team as they dominated the first few minutes.

However, the Hornets were the first to score as the team executed on a breakaway and put the puck behind Summit’s Matthew Tater in goal to go up, 1-0, in the early part of the first period.

It wasn’t long before the Tigers evened the score as seven minutes into the opening period Tyler Wilson sent the puck into the upper-left corner of the net to tie the score, 1-1.

Seconds later, Summit’s Eli Powers made the score 2-1 with an assist from Calvin Hanson. Powers’ goal got the Tigers going as Wilson added his second goal of the game toward the end of the period. The Tigers went into the first intermission leading the Hornets, 3-1.

The Tigers continued to dominate play in the second and third period as they rocketed off shot after shot with many finding the back of the net.

Wilson completed his three-goal hat trick by scoring on a loose puck in front of the net two minutes into the second period.

After Wilson’s goal put the Tigers up 4-1, Summit went on to score four more goals before the end of the game.

Hanson, Ranger Stone, Matt Landis and Cassius Bradford were credited for the final four goals which gave the Tigers an 8-1 win over Pueblo County.

Summit High’s Ranger Stone defends against an attack on goal during a game against the Dakota Ridge Eagles at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

Jason Connolly/For Summit Daily News

Perhaps even more impressive than the goals was the work done by the defense to only allow 10 total shots on goal from the Hornets.

The Tigers improve to 10-7-1 overall and will now wait to see where they will be seeded for the state playoffs. An announcement should be made by CHSAA on Sunday, Feb. 20.