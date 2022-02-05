Summit boys hockey team hangs tough against Kent Denver, wins 2-1

Highlights from the Summit High varsity hockey game against Aspen on Friday, Jan. 28, at Stephen. C West Ice Arena in Breckenridge. Summit defeated Aspen in overtime, 3-2. (Liz Copan / special to Summit Daily News)



On Friday, Feb. 4, the Summit High School boys hockey team faced the Kent Denver Sun Devils. Coming into the game the Tigers were looking to put a tough loss against league opponent Glenwood Springs behind them and build back confidence with a win against a tougher Front Range team.

From the opening puck drop, the game was back and forth with the puck not being possessed by any team for an extended period of time. Despite the battle to chase down the puck, Summit was able to net more shots on goal than Kent Denver in the early parts of the game.

These shots paid off for the Tigers in the latter part of the first as Cassius Bradford was able to score a goal for Summit after a pass from Graham Begley.

The Tigers maintained a 1-0 lead over the Sun Devils into the first intermission.

Just 90 seconds into the second period the Sun Devils evened the score at one goal a piece as a Sun Devil sent a blazing shot past Summit’s Matthew Tater in goal.

For the remainder of the period the Tigers went on several power plays due to roughing and interference penalties by the Sun Devils. The Tigers had three chances to score a goal on the power play but every time the Sun Devils were able to kill the penalty to keep the score tied 1-1 at the end of the second period.

The Tigers persistence paid off in the third, however, as Begley scored a redirect goal with seven minutes left in the third period off an assist from Zach Carleton and Blaze Ebbinghaus.

The Tigers defense closed out the game as they killed off a power play and closed out any offensive advances by the Sun Devils.

The Tigers won the tough battle against Kent Denver, 2-1. Summit will now have a week off before they play again at home Saturday, Feb. 12, against Dakota Ridge.