Summit boys lacrosse fails to match power of Eagle Valley in 16-2 loss

Summit High School’s Graham Kalaf drives to the goal while delivering a hit on Eagle Valley's Erich Petersen during Summit's first home game of the season Wednesday, March 16, in Breckenridge. Eagle Valley beat Summit, 16-2.

Joel Wexler/For the Summit Daily News

From the first faceoff of the Summit High School boys lacrosse game against Eagle Valley on Wednesday, March 16, the Tigers looked outmatched and overpowered by the talented Devils team.

Within the first few minutes of the game, the Devils rocketed off numerous shots toward Summit’s senior goalie and captain, Jac Crowe.

Crowe came up with some impressive stops, but the attack from the Devils was nonstop. Soon enough, the Devils put points on the board. Less than five minutes into the first 12-minute quarter, the Devils sat on a 3-0 lead, largely due to the skill of the Devils team and errors made by the Tigers.

The Tigers had a strong offensive possession toward the end of the first quarter but did not capitalize with a goal. At the end of the first quarter, Eagle Valley led Summit, 6-0.

In the second quarter, Eagle Valley continued to control the game by carrying play and opening the quarter with four straight goals.

Summit senior Graham Kalaf disrupted the scoring spree from the Devils when he scored the first goal of the game for Summit while being pushed to the ground by an Eagle Valley defenseman. The goal from Kalaf made the score 10-1 with around six minutes remaining in the first half of the game.

To close out the half, Summit had a few more opportunities to score, but the team was stopped by the Eagle Valley defense. By halftime, Eagle Valley led Summit, 13-1.

“I told them to calm down, to play within themselves, play the way they know how,” head coach Matty Marks said regarding the halftime huddle. “It was a first-game jitters first half. Not having a lot of full-field practices this season, it is hard to play at full speed.”

A group of Eagle Valley lacrosse players fight for possession of the ball during the Summit versus Eagle Valley boys lacrosse game Wednesday, March 16, in Breckenridge. Eagle Valley beat Summit, 16-2.

Joel Wexler/For the Summit Daily News

Out of halftime, Summit was more grounded and did a better job of slowing down Eagle Valley.

Throughout the third quarter, the Tigers held the Devils to only three goals, which were produced by some of Eagle Valley’s best offensive players in Sutton Delong, Eric Hasley and Erich Petersen.

By the end of the third quarter, the Devils expanded their lead to 16-1.

Summit played its best lacrosse of the game in the fourth quarter as Crowe stopped shots from finding the back of the net while the Tigers offense had several solid offensive possessions.

One such offensive possession led to the second Tigers goal as Ethan Gloudeman fired a shot past the Devils goalie.

After the Tigers goal, the Devils closed out the rest of the game by draining out the remainder of the game clock to beat the Tigers, 16-2.

“We will give them credit where credit it due. That is a great team,” Marks said. “They are coming off a state semifinal appearance last year in the playoffs, and they didn’t lose that many key players. They were just playing in a different gear technically and physically.”

Summit’s next game will be Friday, March 18, when they face Vail Mountain School at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge. The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

“First game of the year – it’s tough to play a tough opponent,” Marks said. “It’s good to start with (a tough opponent) and see where the best in the league are going to be playing at and be able to rise to that occasion moving forward.”