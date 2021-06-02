Summit boys lacrosse falls 11-0 at Battle Mountain

The Summit High School varsity boys lacrosse team huddles during its 11-8 loss to Battle Mountain on May 21 at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge.

Photo by Ashley Low

The Summit High School varsity boys lacrosse team dropped to 0-6 overall on the season and in 4A Western Slope League play Tuesday, June 1, at Battle Mountain.

The Tigers lost to the Huskies (5-2, 5-2 4A Western Slope League) 11-0. It was Summit’s second loss of the season to Battle Mountain after an 11-8 loss at home to the Huskies on May 22.

The Tigers are next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Eagle Valley with their next home game slated for 4 p.m. Thursday, June 10, versus Steamboat Springs.

Summit’s leading goal scorer on the season is junior defenseman-turned-attackman Graham Kalaf (eight), while senior defensive midfielder Andrew Duxbury leads the team with four assists on the season. Kalaf also leads the team with nine points while Duxbury leads the team with 39 ground balls — three times as many as any Tigers teammate.

In net, Tigers junior Jac Crowe has saved 65 of 124 shots while allowing 59 goals against, for a save percentage of 52.4%.