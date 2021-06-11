Summit boys lacrosse falls to Steamboat Springs

Summit High School junior Isaac Dalrymple eyes a shot attempt during the Tigers' 11-9 loss to Battle Mountain at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge on Saturday, May, 22.

Photo by Ashley Low / Ashley Low Photography

Short on numbers, the Summit boys lacrosse program combined junior-varsity and varsity players from the ninth through 12th grades on Thursday in a 15-1 loss to Steamboat Springs (6-3) at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers’ lone goal came from junior midfielder Isaac Dalrymple, with Summit trailing by double digits in the second half.

“That was just hard work,” head coach Matty Marks said. “He got his chance and went to the middle and scored. Anytime you can beat a guy to the middle and get our hands free it’s probably a good shot.”

Without junior starting goalkeeper Jac Crowe — who through a rough 0-9 season was one of Summit’s top performers — the Tigers leaned on freshmen Sawyer Bates and Wes Dennis in net.

“I’m super proud of them for stepping up and keeping the season going for the whole team,” Marks said.

Marks said several Tigers varsity players are absent from the team right now due to family trips at the end of the school year. The coach added, despite the disparate score lines Thursday and Tuesday — an 11-1 loss with one combined squad at Aspen — some young players are stepping up.

Marks highlighted Tarn Ihnken’s hard work and freshman Owen Moore and Asher Michael’s contributions at the faceoff-X. Marks also said junior Gavin Masters is playing well and providing leadership with the team down so many veterans.

Summit is next scheduled to play Saturday, June 12 at Tiger Stadium in a season finale versus Eagle Valley (11 a.m.)