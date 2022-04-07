Summit boys lacrosse team ends 21-game losing streak

Zach Carleton cradles the ball away from a Denver North defender during Summit's 15-2 win on Wednesday, April 6. The Tigers win over the Vikings was the program's first in over two years.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

The last time the Summit boys lacrosse team won a game was during the 2019 spring season when the team beat Glenwood Springs 11-10 on April 23.

Since then, the Summit boys lacrosse team has lost 21 consecutive games, a losing streak that has lasted nearly 28 months due to the season canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Summit boys lacrosse team put the losing skid to bed on Wednesday, April 6, when the team solidly beat the Denver North Vikings, 15-2.

Ethan Gloudemans runs the ball down the field during Summit's 15-2 win over Denver North on Wednesday, April 6. The Tigers win over the Vikings was the program's first in over two years.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

The win may only bring the team to an overall record of 1-6, but that doesn’t mean the win was not special and a monumental achievement for the team.

“I think it’s a weight off of everyone’s back,“ head coach Matty Marks said. ”It’s really been three years, three seasons until this point of getting a win. I think as we move throughout the season, that winning mentality becomes contagious and leads to more positive traits.“

The Tigers played impeccably and produced offensively while holding the Vikings to very few looks at the net.

For senior goalie Jac Crowe, the Tigers’ 15-2 win over the Vikings was different than any other match he’s played. It was one of the few times he was able to watch the game for long periods of time without having to actively defend the goal.

This change was thanks to Summit players attacking in transition, taking advantage of all opportunities and taking care of the ball better than the team had all season long.

“Hopefully the experiences from this win is something we can rely on going forward, and I hope Jac will start getting used to watching the game a little more than playing it,” Marks said.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Tigers were led by the team’s typical playmakers — captain Graham Kalaf, Zach Carleton and Aidan Collins.

The trio were fundamental in the Tigers’ win. They distributed the ball around the field and fatigued the Vikings defense by applying pressure for long periods of time.

Summit was also helped out by a few younger players who were able to contribute to the team.

“Not only did we get the younger kids on the field but they helped us exceed our expectations,” Marks said.“We were really excited about Zander Reid and Eli Powers, who were a couple of freshman that scored their first varsity goals.”

Marks says ahead of the team’s home game against Aspen on Friday, April 8, the team will focus its energy in practice on believing that the team can not only beat Aspen, but also win big. It was that mentality which led to Summit’s first win in two and a half seasons.

The Aspen Skiers are 2-3 on the season and 1-2 in league play. The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.