Summit boys lacrosse team looks to rebound from last year’s winless season

Isaac Dalrymple takes a shot on net during the Summit High School varsity boys lacrosse team's 10-4 loss to Aspen on May 27, 2021, at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Joel Wexler/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit High School boys lacrosse team had its fair share of struggles last season as it failed to win a single game against an all-league schedule.

This season, however, the 2022 Tigers boys lacrosse team is focused on putting whatever happened last season in the rearview mirror as they continue to build upon the culture that has been established by previous teams.

“We are taking everything game by game, day by day,” head coach Matty Marks said ahead of the team’s first scrimmage. “We really built on the ‘never quit’ mindset last year, and we are trying to build on that again this year.”

Marks is entering his fifth season as head coach of the Summit boys lacrosse team and is hoping to get the team back to the 4A state playoffs like he did in his first season as head coach in 2018.

In that season, the team went 8-7 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Thompson Valley High School, 21-1.

Since then, the Summit boys lacrosse team has not surpassed more than five wins, going 5-10 in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

“For us, it’s about being grateful to be back in the flow of a schedule in a regular season,” Marks said. “It’s good to have some source of normalcy back. (Last season) was just another season. COVID is in the review mirror, and we are looking forward to continuing to grow — both in participation levels but also on the field.”

Like many 2021 Summit spring sports teams, boys lacrosse struggled with fielding an entire team throughout the season since it extended beyond the academic school year. Many athletes had summer obligations, jobs and planned trips, which resulted in them missing parts of the spring season.

For the lacrosse team, it was one of the major reasons for going winless since the team was short-handed for most of the season.

The team graduated seven seniors last year, but they will quickly be replaced by 23 athletes who were on the varsity roster last season.

Among the returning talent will be nine seniors, including Tanner Shannon, John Weldon, Jac Crowe, Graham Kalaf, Isaac Dalrymple, Bryce Hendrickson, Bret Masters, Gavin Masters and Jack Shand.

Summit High School boys lacrosse goalie Jac Crowe cradles the ball during Summit's 11-8 loss to Battle Mountain in Breckenridge on May 22, 2021.

Ashley Low/For the Summit Daily News

Crowe, Kalaf and Masters will spearhead the team throughout the season as they will act as the team captains.

Crowe will be lining up between the pipes as the team’s goalie, and according to Marks, he has served as one of the biggest strengths to the program in the past few seasons.

Making the move from defense to offense last season, Kalaf will look to continue to grow as an offensive-minded player and find ways in which he can contribute to the team.

Masters will attempt to make Crowe’s job in goal easier as he works to defend the Tigers net.