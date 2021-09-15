Summit boys soccer grinds out scoreless double-overtime draw at Vail Mountain School

Evan Reil collects a pass during the Summit High School varsity boys soccer team's preseason scrimmage last month at Middle Park.

Photo by Eli Pace / Sky-Hi News

The Summit High School varsity boys soccer team (2-2-1) played to a tough 0-0 double-overtime draw Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Vail Mountain School (3-0-1).

Tigers head coach Jotwan Daniels said the game featured Summit’s hard-nosed defense rising to the occasion against a Gore Rangers side that had scored 13 goals in three undefeated games heading into the Western Slope league tilt. And the Tigers did so without senior center back Collin Doran, who was out of the game due to an illness.

The coach said the first 30 minutes of the game were a chess match, with both teams trying to feel each other out before Tigers senior captain midfielder Andrew Martin took a deep shot from 20 yards out. The firecracker careened off the post and deflected wide of the Gore Rangers net on what might have been Summit’s best strike of the game.

Before the end of the half, Summit also dodged a bullet when a Tigers handball in their own box resulted in a penalty kick that Vail Mountain School missed wide of the Summit frame.

Without Doran, it was on Tigers senior Lucas Sudduth — back from injury — and senior Sam Daly. Daniels said the duo played cohesive enough to pitch Summit’s third shutout of the season.

“I think they settled in pretty good,” Daniels said. “There were a couple of scary moments here and there, but overall they were pretty good. And they rose to the occasion in the overtime on 50-50 balls. To get away without a goal is a good showing without our captain and the anchor of our defense.”

Daniels said Tigers senior right back Noe Leyva was solid on the right locking down one of the Gore Rangers’ better attacking talents while junior Evan Reil and senior Evan Jones, each at left back, were solid down the stretch.

In the midfield, Summit leaned on their core trio of Martin, junior Owen Gallo and sophomore Santiago Casco. Off the bench, junior Alex Espinoza and senior Alan Casillas gave good energy in midfield space when the Tigers needed it, Daniels said.

“We were a little bit better in second half going forward,” Daniels said. “But a couple of offsides in the final third — we need to be more patient playing a million dollar ball and not getting an offsides call.”

Daniels said Gore Rangers goalkeeper Mason Geller played big in overtime, saving the shots Casillas and Gallo peppered him with. The Tigers couldn’t pull out the win as Tigers junior goalkeeper Trevor Hodges made seven saves himself, including a crucial punch-away late in the first overtime period.

The Tigers are next scheduled to play a rematch versus rival Battle Mountain in a homecoming Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge (6 p.m.).