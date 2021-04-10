Summit Chamber of Commerce to hold a conversation about health care affordability
At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, the Summit Chamber of Commerce will host an event called “Conversations on Healthcare Affordability.”
The event “will explore current efforts at the federal and state level and new innovations to help small businesses insure their staff,” according the chamber’s website.
Peak Health Alliance CEO Claire Brockbank will moderate the panel. Speakers include U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, state Rep. Dylan Roberts, Adela Flores-Brennan of the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative, Kathryn Mulready of the Colorado Hospital Association and Jack Hooper, CEO of Take Command Health.
The event will be held virtually and is free of charge. Attendees can register at SummitChamber.org.
