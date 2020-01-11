Summit Chamber opens nominations for business awards

Nominations are open for the fourth annual Business Excellence Awards, which are put on by the Summit Chamber to recognize the best businesses in Summit County.

Categories this year include: Small Business of the Year, Medium Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Customer Service Champion, Best Place to Work, Best New Business, Marketing Champion, Environmental Champion, Workplace Wellness Champion and the Ben Fogle Award.

Nominations are due by Jan. 31 at summitchamber.org. The awards ceremony will be held April 9 at Silverthorne Pavilion.