Summit Chamber, public health officials to host COVID-19 town hall Thursday
The Summit Chamber of Commerce and Summit County public health officials are hosting a community town hall to discuss novel coronavirus restrictions Thursday, Dec. 10.
The meeting will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. According to a news release, the town hall will cover a variety of topics, including post-Thanksgiving data, financial assistance for businesses and the potential duration of the county’s level red status.
Community members can submit questions in advance by emailing blair@summitchamber.org.
To attend the meeting, follow the Zoom link on The Summit Chamber Facebook page under events.
