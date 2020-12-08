Summit Chamber, public health officials to host COVID-19 town hall Thursday | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit Chamber, public health officials to host COVID-19 town hall Thursday

News News |

Libby Stanford
  

The Summit Chamber of Commerce and Summit County public health officials are hosting a community town hall to discuss novel coronavirus restrictions Thursday, Dec. 10.

The meeting will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. According to a news release, the town hall will cover a variety of topics, including post-Thanksgiving data, financial assistance for businesses and the potential duration of the county’s level red status.

Community members can submit questions in advance by emailing blair@summitchamber.org.

To attend the meeting, follow the Zoom link on The Summit Chamber Facebook page under events.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Topics: COVID-19

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Health
See more