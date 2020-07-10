Summit Chamber releases 2nd economic impact survey
Summit Chamber and the Summit Prosperity Initiative released their second round of surveys to gauge the impact of the novel coronavirus on Summit County’s economy.
The chamber and the initiative released an initial survey to measure the impact from March through May, which received about 250 responses, according to a news release.
The second survey is aimed at seeing the impact of the virus on the local economy from June through August. The organizations hope businesses and local leaders use the survey to plan for recovery and gauge the status of the county’s workforce, according to the release.
The survey should take 5-10 minutes and is available through July 18.
