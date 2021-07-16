Summit Chamber seeks volunteers for Keystone’s Wine and Jazz Festival
The Summit Chamber of Commerce is looking for additional volunteers during this weekend’s Wine and Jazz Festival in Keystone. As the beneficiary for the festival, the volunteers will help raise money for the nonprofit.
Volunteers receive six complimentary food tasting tickets or one complimentary drink ticket for the wine garden bar. They also get a $2 discount code on wine glasses for the day they are not volunteering and two food samples or one free beer at the bar on their volunteer day.
Interested people can visit SummitChamber.org to sign up.
