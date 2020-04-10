Summit Chamber survey seeks to gauge impact on businesses
The Summit Chamber of Commerce has launched a business impact survey to gauge the effects of the COVID-19 shutdown on area businesses and help plan for recovery, according to an email.
The survey includes questions about the type of business and staffing, estimated revenue losses in March and April, and educational opportunities.
The survey takes about five to 10 minutes to complete, and all responses will be kept confidential. Take the survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/FYMDY63. The survey will close April 10.
