Summit Chamber to host virtual COVID-19 Q&A with public health director

The Summit Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual information session Friday, Oct. 30, to answer business owners’ and managers’ questions related to the county’s newly amended public health order.

The virtual event will start at 11 a.m. Friday and will feature a presentation by Public Health Director Amy Wineland followed by a question and answer session.

People can email their questions to blair@summitchamber.org in advance. Those who plan to participate can register for the meeting by following the meeting’s Zoom link, which can be found on the event’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/events/1005600206615953.