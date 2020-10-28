Summit Chamber to host virtual COVID-19 Q&A with public health director
The Summit Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual information session Friday, Oct. 30, to answer business owners’ and managers’ questions related to the county’s newly amended public health order.
The virtual event will start at 11 a.m. Friday and will feature a presentation by Public Health Director Amy Wineland followed by a question and answer session.
People can email their questions to blair@summitchamber.org in advance. Those who plan to participate can register for the meeting by following the meeting’s Zoom link, which can be found on the event’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/events/1005600206615953.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User