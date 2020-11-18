Summit Chamber to host virtual town hall on COVID-19 changes
The Summit Chamber of Commerce and the Summit County Public Health Department are hosting a community town hall on Thursday, Nov. 19, to answer questions about upcoming changes to the public health order.
The town hall will be from 9-10 a.m. Thursday and will be streamed virtually via Zoom. To register for the meeting, visit the event’s Facebook page, which can be found on either The Summit Chamber or Summit County, Colorado, Facebook pages.
According to the event page, the town hall will go over the county’s move to level red on the state’s COVID-19 dial, local case numbers, the potential timeline of moving into stay-at-home orders and any additional restrictions.
There also will be a question-and-answer session.
