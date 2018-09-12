Summit Colorado Interfaith Council showing ecological film series this weekend

For the third year in a row, the Summit Colorado Interfaith Council is showing free movies and hosting activities for families.

On Saturday there will be arts and crafts kids presented by Mountain Top Children's Museum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Frisco's Historic Park Gazebo on Main Street.

The following day the council's Summer Sundays Film Series concludes with a pair of ecological-focused films: "Plastic Is Forever" and "Straws." The films will be shown at 6:30 p.m. at Colorado Mountain College's Finkel Auditorium, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge.

The council, nonpartisan nonprofit formed in 2015, is made up of members from local congregations and service groups located throughout the county. Films in past years have focused on bullying, environmental concerns, health care, immigration, affordable housing, mental health and gun violence. Earlier this summer, "The Great Divide," "Gunned Down: The Power of the NRA," and "Bullied" were screened.

In addition to the film series, SCIC sponsors an annual vigil to remember victims of gun violence, distributes Thanksgiving meals, holds mental health programs aid partners with the Family & Intercultural Resource Center to assist immigrants.

Visit Facebook.com/SummitColoradoInterfaithCouncil for more information.