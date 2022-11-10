Summit Colorado Interfaith Council to host Thanksgiving service Nov. 13
After two years of online service, Summit Colorado Interfaith Council’s fourth annual Unity Service of Thanksgiving is scheduled to happen in person this year. All are welcome to the service, which begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church, 56 U.S. Highway 6, Dillon.
The event will have hymns, an anthem by an ecumenical choir accompanied by a brass quintet, Thanksgiving readings and prayers reflecting many faiths, a bell choir and a Thanksgiving message from Leon Joseph Littlebird.
Fellowship time after the service will include pie and coffee. Visit SummitCoInterfaith.org for more information.
