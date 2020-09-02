Summit Combined Housing Authority opens monitoring period for deed-restricted property owners
The Summit Combined Housing Authority opened its annual monitoring period for owners of deed-restricted properties Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The monitoring period will go through Oct. 16, according to a Housing Authority news release. This year, property owners who fill out the form will be entered in a drawing for a $50 gift card. In order to be entered into the drawing, property owners must fill out the form by Sept. 22.
In the form, the Housing Authority is providing the opportunity for people to explain how they have been impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the news release.
People can fill out the form at SummitHousing.us/monitoring.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User