Summit Community Care Clinic encourages screenings as Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to an end

The Summit Community Care Clinic is encouraging community members to get scheduled for routine breast cancer screenings. Breast Cancer Awareness Month ends Monday, Oct. 31, but the services are offered year-round.

The clinic can guide a patient through the screening process whether they have health insurance or not. Mammograms are covered at no or low cost by most insurance plans, including Medicaid. If someone does not have insurance, they may qualify for the clinic’s program to receive a free mammogram.

According to the clinic, women over 40 should get checked for breast cancer every one to two years. Women over 65 should typically get checked every two to three years.

For more information, call 970-668-4040.