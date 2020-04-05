Summit Community Care Clinic gets $65K grant for coronavirus
The Summit Community Care Clinic has been granted $65,251 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for its coronavirus response, according to a news release.
The money can be used for screening and testing, purchasing medical supplies and increasing telehealth capacity, according to the release.
The funding was part of nearly $1 billion in aid from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was passed to support health care preparedness and community health centers.
