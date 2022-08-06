Summit Community Care Clinic hosting annual golf tournament on Aug. 29

On Monday, Aug. 29, the Summit Community Care Clinic will host its annual Breck Rally for the Cure charity golf event at the Breckenridge Golf Course.

The scramble format tournament will raise money for the clinic in order to provide free breast cancer screening for women in the Summit community who lack adequate health insurance.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women in the United States and prevention programs have reduced deaths over time. Proceeds from the charity golf event provide over 450 free breast cancer screening each year.

The tournament will kick off with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.

The cost per golfer is $140 or $550 for a foursome. Cart, range balls and lunch are included, and following play, light appetizers will be served. Hole sponsorships are available for $250.

To sign up for the event visit, SummitClinic.org.