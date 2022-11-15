Summit Community Care Clinic offering winter physicals

Summit High School senior Paige Petersen competes in the Colorado High School Alpine Skiing Championships at Winter Park Resort on Feb. 17, 2022. Summit Care Clinic's school based health centers are offering winter sports physicals prior to the start of the winter sports season.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

With fall sports now in the rearview mirror and winter sports about to start, Summit Community Care Clinic’s school-based health centers are offering students physical exams prior to the start of the winter season.

Sports physicals are available at the school-based health centers for only $30. Sports physicals take only 30 minutes and are completed on site and during the school day.

For those who want their child to complete a full child wellness check — which consists of head-to-toe exam, a vision assessment, educational information about good physical and mental health and more — the exam costs $25.

To schedule an appointment or enroll in services, visit the school-based health center page at SummitClinic.org or call 970-710-5049 for more information.