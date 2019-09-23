Summit Community Care Clinic receives $266K oral health grant

FRISCO — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Service Administration has awarded $266,521 in federal grant money to the Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco. The grant will allow the dental clinic at Summit Community Care Clinic to create infrastructure enhancements, expanding the oral health services offered to the community, according to a news release.

The Health Resources and Service Administration has awarded $85 million in total to health centers across the country through this grant, which is the first administration grant to specifically focus on oral health.