Summit Community Care Clinic, The Summit Foundation receive $30K from El Pomar Foundation

The El Pomar Foundation Trustees recently approved $37,500 in grants for four nonprofit organizations in the High Country in their May meeting. Two of them are nonprofits located in Summit County.

The Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco won a competitive grant award of $25,000 for its Mountain Cares Pharmacy renovation. The competitive grant is part of the foundation’s primary method for funding, and it accepts applications on a rolling basis.

Additionally, The Summit Foundation received $5,000 for general operating support from a regional merit grant. The foundation’s regional partnerships program was established in 2003 to help support communities across the state.

To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds, visit ElPomar.org/grant-making/ .