Summit Community Orchestra to perform free concert Tuesday
The Summit Community Orchestra will perform its fall concert for free on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The event, called “Majestic Music and Movies,” starts at 7 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway.
Conducted by Jason Rodon, the concert features music by Franz von Suppe, Jean Sibelius and Aaron Copeland with solo performances by local cellist Jim Kohn and oboist Shane Werts. It will also feature a slideshow of photos by former Summit Daily News photographer Brad Odekirk prior to his death 15 years ago.
Visit SummitCommunityOrchestra.com for more information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.