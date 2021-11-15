Summit Community Orchestra to perform free concert Tuesday

The Summit Community Orchestra will perform its fall concert for free on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Summit Community Orchestra/Courtesy photo

The Summit Community Orchestra will perform its fall concert for free on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The event, called “Majestic Music and Movies,” starts at 7 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway.

Conducted by Jason Rodon, the concert features music by Franz von Suppe, Jean Sibelius and Aaron Copeland with solo performances by local cellist Jim Kohn and oboist Shane Werts. It will also feature a slideshow of photos by former Summit Daily News photographer Brad Odekirk prior to his death 15 years ago.

Visit SummitCommunityOrchestra.com for more information.