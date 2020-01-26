Summit Community Orchestra to perform in Dillon

DILLON — The Summit Community Orchestra will have a concert on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Dillon Community Church. Led by their new conductor, Jason Rodon, the orchestra will showcase local musicians performing movements from solo concertos by Vivaldi, Bach and Albinoni, respectively featuring Jim Kohn on cello, Becky Walter and Malaby Webster on violin and Shane Werts on oboe.

The full orchestra will also perform Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Dillon Community Church, 371 La Bonte St., Dillon. It is about one hour long with no intermission. Admission is free but donations are accepted.