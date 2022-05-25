Summit Concert Band to host a spring recital on Thursday
The Summit Concert Band is having its annual spring performance Thursday, May 26.
The free community concert begins at 7:15 p.m. at Lord of the Mountains Church, 56 U.S. Highway 6, Dillon.
Visit SummitConcertBand.org for more information about the event and how to participate in the all-volunteer band.
Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.