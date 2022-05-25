Summit Concert Band to host a spring recital on Thursday

The Summit Concert Band is having its annual spring performance Thursday, May 26.

The free community concert begins at 7:15 p.m. at Lord of the Mountains Church, 56 U.S. Highway 6, Dillon.

Visit SummitConcertBand.org for more information about the event and how to participate in the all-volunteer band.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.