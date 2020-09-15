Summit Conflict Resolution Coalition to present series of October events

The Summit Conflict Resolution Coalition is presenting a series of events in October as part of conflict resolution month. Each Thursday in October, a discussion will be held that will focus on ways to communicate effectively while resolving conflicts.

Events will be virtual and in-person and will be hosted in collaboration with the Lake Dillon Theatre Co. on Oct. 8, Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault on Oct. 15 and the Summit School District on Oct. 22. The Oct. 29 event will take place from 10:30-11:45 a.m. and is titled “Coping with Bias in Mediation.” That event is offered by the ADR/Bar Association Annual Conference. Additional event details will be posted on the Summit Conflict Resolution Coalition Facebook page.