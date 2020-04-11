Summit coronavirus cases jump by 8 Saturday, up to 72

Personal protective equipment for COVID-19 testing is pictured at the Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco on Monday, March 30.

DILLON – Summit County reported late Saturday morning local positive cases of the novel coronavirus is up to 72, an increase of eight from Friday’s report.

Cumulative hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and COVID-19-like symptoms increased by three, to 35. Of those hospitalizations, 20 people have tested positive and 13 negative, with one test pending and one lost specimen.

There remain zero deaths from COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s reported testing reached the 200 mark on Saturday, with 72 testing positive, 127 negative and 21 tests pending. The total of 200 total tests was an increase in the county’s report of 7% since Friday.

The county continues to include in its positive test number people who have not received an official positive COVID-19, though they are experiencing strong symptoms and were directly exposed to someone known to have the virus.

Saturday’s increase of eight cases tied April 1 for a single-day high, though county officials and health officials have cautioned the public to view the raw data with a grain of salt. Officials have previously stated there is a delay in receiving some testing results from labs while the county has also had to prioritize testing for those with more severe symptoms. County officials maintain they believe the number of people in the community with COVID-19 is “much higher.”

The county launched its symptom tracker website a couple of weeks ago due to the lack of testing and in order to gauge the spread of COVID-19-like symptoms in the community. County spokeswoman Julie Sutor has made it clear the site is not intended to provide diagnostic data of the virus in the community. As of Saturday afternoon, the tracker had received 1,495 total responses.