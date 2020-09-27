Summit County 4-H adopts section of Recpath through the summer

Volunteers and family members from Summit County 4-H pose with some of the trash they've picked up along the Summit County Recpath during the summer of 2020.

Photo from Summit County 4-H

FRISCO — For the 12th year in a row, families with the Summit County 4-H Club have worked throughout the summer to maintain a 1-mile section of the Summit County recpath, putting in 60 hours of community service.

According to a press release from the club, this year 11 families have worked to clean the section between the Heaton Bay Campground and Dillon Dam Road every week since the start of May as a part of the Summit County Adopt-a-Trail program. The county’s website states that Adopt-a-Trail duties include litter pickup, small debris removal, gravel sweeping and reporting any vandalism or larger maintenance needs.

Olivia Thompson, a 13-year-old serving as the club’s reporter, said that the three times she helped clean the trail they would typically walk their section of the path up and back, focusing on picking up trash on one side of the trail at a time. Adults would handle any potentially hazardous materials, which were typically cigarette butts.

“We’d also go along the beaches and look for fishing line,” said Thompson.

Thompson felt the club’s work was important, not only to benefit local wildlife, but to help other people enjoy the trail.

“Creating a clean space creates a happier, healthier environment,” she said.

Thompson added that she finds clean natural spaces help her to focus and improve her attitude and hopes that’s true for others who visit the area.

More information about Summit County 4-H can be found at SummitCountyCO.gov/4-H.