Summit County 4-H offering more programs to youth 8 and up

Robert Tann
  

Members of Summit County's 4-H archery program take aim while at the Summit County Archery Range Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Summit County 4-H, which provides an array of youth development activities, is now accepting children between the ages of 8-18 for a slew of programs. 

Those are archery range days on Wednesdays, a rocket building and launch program on Tuesdays and hands-on activities from July 10-21. 

The enrollment fee is at $25 per child for all activities, a reduced rate this summer. Enrollment can be done at SummitCountyCo.gov/4-H or by contacting Program Manager Kathie M. Kralik at Kathie.Kralik@summitcountyco.gov or 970-485-9074.

