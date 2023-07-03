Summit County 4-H offering more programs to youth 8 and up

Members of Summit County's 4-H archery program take aim while at the Summit County Archery Range Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Summit County 4-H, which provides an array of youth development activities, is now accepting children between the ages of 8-18 for a slew of programs.

Those are archery range days on Wednesdays, a rocket building and launch program on Tuesdays and hands-on activities from July 10-21.

The enrollment fee is at $25 per child for all activities, a reduced rate this summer. Enrollment can be done at SummitCountyCo.gov/4-H or by contacting Program Manager Kathie M. Kralik at Kathie.Kralik@summitcountyco.gov or 970-485-9074.