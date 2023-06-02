Summit County 4-H offers free arts and crafts day for kids

Summit County 4-H is offering a free hands-on arts and crafts day for kids ages 7 to 11, Saturday, June 3, at the County Commons in Frisco.

4-H junior leaders Cooper Thomas and Deloryn Thomas will be offering a variety of fun crafts for kids with hands-on, interactive stations with paints, glue, tying, building and more. Kids can take their projects home.

The arts session will be held in the main branch of the Summit County Library, located at 37 Peak One Drive. RSVPs are required. Contact at kathie.kralik@summitcountyco.gov or 970-668-4142 for more information.