Summit County 4-H offers knitting classes
Knitting classes for beginner and intermediate levels will be offered by Summit County 4-H starting Wednesday, Nov. 3. According to a news release, Classes are from 4:30-5:15 p.m. on alternating Mondays and Wednesdays through February at County Commons, 37 Peak One Drive, in Frisco.
The classes are available to new members ages 9-18 and taught by longtime 4-H leader Shelly Wasson.
Masks are required. Email kathie.kralik@summitcountyco.gov or call 970-485-9074 to RSVP. People can join 4-H for the annual enrollment fee of $45 per child, and scholarships are available if needed. Visit SummitCountyCo.gov/4h for more information.
