Summit County 4-H to host financial literacy class for area youths

Summit County 4-H is offering a free financial literacy class for youths in kindergarten through 12th grade from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at the County Commons in Frisco.

BizzyWhiz President Wendy Boortz will lead hands-on, creative activities and role plays designed to empower children for career and financial success.

Register by emailing kathie.kralik@summitcountyco.gov or calling 970-668-4142.