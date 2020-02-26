Summit County 4-H to offer rabbit and financial literacy workshops

A 4-H rabbit workshop with Jody Rosnik is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in the downstairs meeting room at Rocky Mountain Bible Church. The program is for youths ages 8-18 to learn about judging, showmanship, genetics and breeds.

A 4-H financial literacy workshop led by Bizzy Whiz Books President Wendy Boortz is from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the County Commons in Frisco. The program is for youths ages 8-18 to learn about budgeting and needs vs. wants.

Register by emailing kathie.kralik@summitcountyco.gov.