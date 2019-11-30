 Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 1 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 1

News | November 30, 2019

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.

Zoe is extremely affectionate, talkative and gets along with other cats as well.
Courtesy Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

GUINEA PIGS

BOLT, 3 years, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male

COPPER, 2 years, Guinea pig, brown and black, unaltered male

DOGS

CARMEN, 3 years, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan and white, spayed female

EUGENE, 2 years, Plott hound and pit bull terrier mix, brindle, neutered male

FILOU, 2 years, Australian shepherd and German shepherd mix, tricolor, neutered male

KERA, 3 years, Treeing Walker coonhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female

MAGGIE, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, tan, spayed female

NOLA, 3 years, border terrier mix, brown and tan, spayed female

OZZIE, 1 year 6 months, chow chow and Pembroke Welsh corgi mix, red and white, neutered male

QUINN, 1 year 1 month, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle and tan, spayed female

RAMBO, 2 years, smooth-coated Chihuahua and Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, black and tan, neutered male

RUSTY, 1 year 2 months, Redbone coonhound mix, brown, neutered male

SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female

TREVOR, 5 years, Australian cattle dog mix, red merle, neutered male

CATS

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male

KIWI, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MINERVA, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male

MOMOA, 10 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male

MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

SPARKLES, 6 months, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female

TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

TORA, 4 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

WENDY, 1 year 6 months, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female

ZOE, 6 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

