Summit County adoptable pets: week of November 10, 2019

News | November 9, 2019

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.

Tangu! I’m a 15-year old, neutered, domestic shorthair.
CATS

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

DRACO, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tab, neutered male

GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male

HARRY, 8 years, domestic shorthair, chocolate tiger and white, neutered male

JAX, 4 months, domestic longhair, black, neutered male

MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MINERVA, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, neutered male

MOMOA, 10 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male

MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

SILVER, 6 months, domestic shorthair, silver, spayed female

SPARKLES, 6 months, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female

TANGU, 15 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby and white, neutered male

TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female

WHITEY, 12 years, Siamese mix, flame point and cream, neutered male

DOGS

ABBOTT, 8 weeks, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male

BAILEY, 1 year 6 months, Australian cattle dog, white and blue merle, spayed female

BISCUIT, 4 years, Australian cattle dog and Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, white, spayed female

EUGENE, 2 years, Plott hound and pit bull terrier mix, brindle, neutered male

FILOU, 2 years, Australian shepherd and German shepherd mix, tricolor, neutered male

GAIA, 11 weeks, border collie mix, black and tan, spayed female

GRETEL, 4 years, German shorthaired pointer mix, black and white, spayed female

HERA, 11 weeks, border collie mix, black and white, spayed female

KALLIE, 6 months, Australian cattle dog mix, black and white, spayed female

KNALAH, 5 years, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female

LOKI, 1 year, great dane and Rhodesian ridgeback mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male

MUNICA, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, brindle and white, spayed female

NYX, 11 weeks, border collie mix, black and white, spayed female

RAMBO, 2 years, Chihuahua – smooth coated and Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, black and tan, neutered male

ROCKET, 1 year 2 months, German shepherd dog, black and tan, neutered male

SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female

WIGGLES, 3 years, boxer, brown and white, neutered male

