Summit County adoptable pets: week of November 10, 2019
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.
CATS
CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
DRACO, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tab, neutered male
GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male
HARRY, 8 years, domestic shorthair, chocolate tiger and white, neutered male
JAX, 4 months, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MINERVA, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, neutered male
MOMOA, 10 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male
NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female
PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
SILVER, 6 months, domestic shorthair, silver, spayed female
SPARKLES, 6 months, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
TANGU, 15 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby and white, neutered male
TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
WHITEY, 12 years, Siamese mix, flame point and cream, neutered male
DOGS
ABBOTT, 8 weeks, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male
BAILEY, 1 year 6 months, Australian cattle dog, white and blue merle, spayed female
BISCUIT, 4 years, Australian cattle dog and Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, white, spayed female
EUGENE, 2 years, Plott hound and pit bull terrier mix, brindle, neutered male
FILOU, 2 years, Australian shepherd and German shepherd mix, tricolor, neutered male
GAIA, 11 weeks, border collie mix, black and tan, spayed female
GRETEL, 4 years, German shorthaired pointer mix, black and white, spayed female
HERA, 11 weeks, border collie mix, black and white, spayed female
KALLIE, 6 months, Australian cattle dog mix, black and white, spayed female
KNALAH, 5 years, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female
LOKI, 1 year, great dane and Rhodesian ridgeback mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
MUNICA, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, brindle and white, spayed female
NYX, 11 weeks, border collie mix, black and white, spayed female
RAMBO, 2 years, Chihuahua – smooth coated and Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, black and tan, neutered male
ROCKET, 1 year 2 months, German shepherd dog, black and tan, neutered male
SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female
WIGGLES, 3 years, boxer, brown and white, neutered male
