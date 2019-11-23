 Summit County adoptable pets: week of November 24, 2019 | SummitDaily.com

Summit County adoptable pets: week of November 24, 2019

News | November 23, 2019

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.

Sarah is a doll and just wants a loving home in time for the holidays.
Courtesy photo

Cats

AMARETTE, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, tabby calico, spayed female

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

FANCY, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, tabby calico, spayed female

GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male

MANGO, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male

MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MIMI, 2 years,domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MINERVA, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, neutered male

MOMOA, 10 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male

MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

PENELOPE, 3 years, Domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

SPARKLES, 6 months, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female

TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, spayed female

TORA, 4 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

WENDY, 1 year 6 months, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female.

Dogs

CARMEN, 3 years, Chihuahua, smooth-coated mix, tan and white, spayed female

EUGENE, 2 years, Plott hound and pit bull terrier mix, brindle, neutered male

FILOU, 2 years, Australian shepherd and German shepherd mix, tricolor, neutered male

KERA, 3 years, treeing Walker coonhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female

LUCY, 1 year 6 months, basenji mix, tan and white, spayed female

MAGGIE, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, tan, spayed female

NATTIE, 7 months, Alaskan husky mix, tan and white, spayed female

NOLA, 3 years, border terrier mix, brown and tan, spayed female

OZZIE, 1 year 6 months, chow chow and Welsh corgi, Pembroke mix, red and white, neutered male

PHIL, 1 year 6 months, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix, brindle and white, neutered male

QUINN, 1 year 1 month, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle and tan, spayed female

RAMBO, 2 years, Chihuahua, smooth coated, and Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, black and tan, neutered male

SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female

TREVOR, 5 years, Australian cattle dog mix, red merle, neutered male

Guinea Pigs

BOLT, 3 years, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male

COPPER, 2 years, Guinea pig, brown and black, unaltered male

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

News
See more