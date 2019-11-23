Summit County adoptable pets: week of November 24, 2019
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.
Cats
AMARETTE, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, tabby calico, spayed female
CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
FANCY, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, tabby calico, spayed female
GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male
MANGO, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male
MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MIMI, 2 years,domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MINERVA, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, neutered male
MOMOA, 10 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male
NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female
PENELOPE, 3 years, Domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
SPARKLES, 6 months, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, spayed female
TORA, 4 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
WENDY, 1 year 6 months, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female.
Dogs
CARMEN, 3 years, Chihuahua, smooth-coated mix, tan and white, spayed female
EUGENE, 2 years, Plott hound and pit bull terrier mix, brindle, neutered male
FILOU, 2 years, Australian shepherd and German shepherd mix, tricolor, neutered male
KERA, 3 years, treeing Walker coonhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female
LUCY, 1 year 6 months, basenji mix, tan and white, spayed female
MAGGIE, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, tan, spayed female
NATTIE, 7 months, Alaskan husky mix, tan and white, spayed female
NOLA, 3 years, border terrier mix, brown and tan, spayed female
OZZIE, 1 year 6 months, chow chow and Welsh corgi, Pembroke mix, red and white, neutered male
PHIL, 1 year 6 months, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix, brindle and white, neutered male
QUINN, 1 year 1 month, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle and tan, spayed female
RAMBO, 2 years, Chihuahua, smooth coated, and Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, black and tan, neutered male
SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female
TREVOR, 5 years, Australian cattle dog mix, red merle, neutered male
Guinea Pigs
BOLT, 3 years, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male
COPPER, 2 years, Guinea pig, brown and black, unaltered male
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.