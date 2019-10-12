Summit County adoptable pets: week of October 13, 2019
The following pets are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.
Dogs
ALYESKA, 10 years, Alaskan husky, black and white, spayed female
BRON, 11 months, border collie mix, black and gray, neutered male
CHLOEE, 5 years, Queensland heeler, blue, spayed female
EMILY, 9 months, Siberian husky and American bulldog mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
HAWAII, 3 years, Labrador retriever and Australian shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female
IZZY, 1 year 1 month, pit bull terrier and Australian cattle dog mix, black and white, neutered male
LAKOTA, 1 year 6 months, Labrador retriever and Australian shepherd mix, black and white, spayed female
MUNICA, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, brindle and white, spayed female
NUTRA SWEET, 10 weeks, dachshund and smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan, spayed female
REX, 9 months, rottweiler and Labrador retriever mix, black, neutered male
SARAH, no age, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female
SPLENDA, no age, dachshund and smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan, spayed female
SUGAR, no age, dachshund and smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan, spayed female
SWEET N LOW, 10 weeks, dachshund and smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan, spayed female
Cats
BABYDOLL, 6 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
CATALONIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
DEXTER, 5 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, neutered male
FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male
IVAN, 6 months, domestic shorthair, white and black, neutered male
IVY, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black, unaltered female
MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MOMOA, 10 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male
NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair and Manx mix, tortie, spayed female
OZZIE OSBORNE, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
WHITEY, 12 years, Siamese mix, flame point and cream, neutered male
ZARA, 3 years, domestic mediumhair, white and gray, spayed female
