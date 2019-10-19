Summit County adoptable pets: week of October 20, 2019

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.

Cats

ARIEL, 11 weeks, domestic longhair, brown tabby, spayed female

BETHANY, 11 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white, spayed female

CATALONIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

DAISY, 9 years, domestic shorthair, calico and tortoiseshell, spayed female

DEXTER, 5 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, neutered male

FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male

IVAN, 6 months, domestic shorthair, white and black, neutered male

LUKE, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male

MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MOMOA, 10 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male

MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair and Manx mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

PARSNIP, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab, spayed female

PRINCESS BUTTERCUP, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell , spayed female

SIX, 6 months, domestic shorthair, white and gray, neutered male

TRAVIS, 11 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white, neutered male

WESTLEY, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

WHITEY, 12 years, Siamese mix, flame point and cream, neutered male

ZARA, 3 years, domestic mediumhair, white and gray, spayed female ZINNIA, 1 year, domestic shorthair, calico and orange tabby, spayed female

Dogs

ALYESKA, 10 years, Alaskan husky, black and white, spayed female

FILOU, 1 year 6 months, Australian shepherd and German shepherd mix, tricolor, neutered male

GRETEL, 4 years, German shorthaired pointer mix, black and white, spayed female

HAWAII, 3 years, Labrador retriever and Australian shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female

KONA, 3 years, treeing Walker coonhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female

LU, 1 year 6 months, Chihuahua – smooth coated and Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, black and tricolor, spayed female

LUCY, 1 year, Chihuahua – smooth coated and Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, white and chocolate, spayed female

LULA, 2 years, Golden retriever mix, white, spayed female

MABARI, 1 year 6 months, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, black, neutered male

MUNICA, 2 years, Pit bull terrier mix, brindle and white, spayed female

NUTRA SWEET, 11 weeks, dachshund and Chihuahua – smooth coated mix, tan, spayed female

SARAH, no age, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female

SPLENDA, no age, dachshund and Chihuahua – smooth coated mix, tan, spayed female

SUGAR, 2 years, dachshund and Chihuahua – smooth coated mix, tan, spayed female