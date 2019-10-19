Summit County adoptable pets: week of October 20, 2019
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.
Cats
ARIEL, 11 weeks, domestic longhair, brown tabby, spayed female
BETHANY, 11 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white, spayed female
CATALONIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
DAISY, 9 years, domestic shorthair, calico and tortoiseshell, spayed female
DEXTER, 5 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, neutered male
FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male
IVAN, 6 months, domestic shorthair, white and black, neutered male
LUKE, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MOMOA, 10 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male
NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair and Manx mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female
PARSNIP, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
PRINCESS BUTTERCUP, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell , spayed female
SIX, 6 months, domestic shorthair, white and gray, neutered male
TRAVIS, 11 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white, neutered male
WESTLEY, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
WHITEY, 12 years, Siamese mix, flame point and cream, neutered male
ZARA, 3 years, domestic mediumhair, white and gray, spayed female
ZINNIA, 1 year, domestic shorthair, calico and orange tabby, spayed female
Dogs
ALYESKA, 10 years, Alaskan husky, black and white, spayed female
FILOU, 1 year 6 months, Australian shepherd and German shepherd mix, tricolor, neutered male
GRETEL, 4 years, German shorthaired pointer mix, black and white, spayed female
HAWAII, 3 years, Labrador retriever and Australian shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female
KONA, 3 years, treeing Walker coonhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female
LU, 1 year 6 months, Chihuahua – smooth coated and Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, black and tricolor, spayed female
LUCY, 1 year, Chihuahua – smooth coated and Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, white and chocolate, spayed female
LULA, 2 years, Golden retriever mix, white, spayed female
MABARI, 1 year 6 months, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, black, neutered male
MUNICA, 2 years, Pit bull terrier mix, brindle and white, spayed female
NUTRA SWEET, 11 weeks, dachshund and Chihuahua – smooth coated mix, tan, spayed female
SARAH, no age, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female
SPLENDA, no age, dachshund and Chihuahua – smooth coated mix, tan, spayed female
SUGAR, 2 years, dachshund and Chihuahua – smooth coated mix, tan, spayed female
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.