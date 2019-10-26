Summit County adoptable pets: week of October 27, 2019

Javi is extremely sweet and love attention.

Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.

DOGS

EUGENE, 1 year 6 months, Plott hound and pit bull terrier mix, brindle, neutered male

GRETEL, 4 years, German shorthaired pointer mix, black and white, spayed female

HAWAII, 3 years, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, black and brown, spayed female

JAVI, 3 years, Australian shepherd, black and tricolor, neutered male

KONA, 3 years, Treeing Walker coonhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female

LOKI, 11 months, great dane and Rhodesian ridgeback mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male

MIKI, 2 years, Siberian husky, black and white, spayed female

MUNICA, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, brindle and white, spayed female

SARAH, no age, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female

SUGAR, 2 years, dachshund and Chihuahua — smooth coated mix, tan, spayed female

TUCKER, 7 months, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, neutered male

CATS

ARIEL, 12 weeks, domestic longhair, brown tabby, spayed female

BERNADETTE, 15 years, Siamese, silver and seal point, spayed female

BETHANY, 12 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white, spayed female

CATALONIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

DAISY, 9 years, domestic shorthair, calico and tortoiseshell, spayed female

GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male

HARRY, 8 years, domestic shorthair, choc tiger and white, neutered male

MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab and white, neutered male

MOMOA, 10 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male

MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair and Manx mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab, spayed female

PRINCESSBUTTERCUP, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

RUBY, 10 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

SIX, 6 months, domestic shorthair, white and gray, neutered male

TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab and white, spayed female

WESTLEY, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

WHITEY, 12 years, Siamese mix, flame point and cream, neutered male

ZARA, 3 years, domestic mediumhair, white and gray, spayed female