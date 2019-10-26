Summit County adoptable pets: week of October 27, 2019
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.
DOGS
EUGENE, 1 year 6 months, Plott hound and pit bull terrier mix, brindle, neutered male
GRETEL, 4 years, German shorthaired pointer mix, black and white, spayed female
HAWAII, 3 years, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, black and brown, spayed female
JAVI, 3 years, Australian shepherd, black and tricolor, neutered male
KONA, 3 years, Treeing Walker coonhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female
LOKI, 11 months, great dane and Rhodesian ridgeback mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
MIKI, 2 years, Siberian husky, black and white, spayed female
MUNICA, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, brindle and white, spayed female
SARAH, no age, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female
SUGAR, 2 years, dachshund and Chihuahua — smooth coated mix, tan, spayed female
TUCKER, 7 months, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, neutered male
CATS
ARIEL, 12 weeks, domestic longhair, brown tabby, spayed female
BERNADETTE, 15 years, Siamese, silver and seal point, spayed female
BETHANY, 12 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white, spayed female
CATALONIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
DAISY, 9 years, domestic shorthair, calico and tortoiseshell, spayed female
GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male
HARRY, 8 years, domestic shorthair, choc tiger and white, neutered male
MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab and white, neutered male
MOMOA, 10 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male
NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair and Manx mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female
PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
PRINCESSBUTTERCUP, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
RUBY, 10 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
SIX, 6 months, domestic shorthair, white and gray, neutered male
TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab and white, spayed female
WESTLEY, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
WHITEY, 12 years, Siamese mix, flame point and cream, neutered male
ZARA, 3 years, domestic mediumhair, white and gray, spayed female
