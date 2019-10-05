Summit County adoptable pets: week of October 6, 2019
The following pets are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.
Cats
BABYDOLL, 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
CATALONIA, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
DANTE, 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
DARTH, 5 years, Domestic Longhair, black, neutered male
DEXTER, 5 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black and white, neutered male
DUCHESS, 1 year 8 months, Domestic Mediumhair, black smoke, spayed female
ELLA, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, gray tab, spayed female
FRANKLIN, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
GABRIEL, 8 years, Domestic Mediumhair, orng tabby, neutered male
IVAN, 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and black, neutered male
IVY, 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, black, unaltered female
MAX, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MIMI, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MOMOA, 10 years, Domestic Longhair, black, neutered male
MORRIS, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male
NUTMEG, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair and Manx mix, tortie, spayed female
OZZIE OSBORNE, 14 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
PENELOPE, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
PIPER, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
SAGE, 13 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
SPOOK, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
STORMY, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
TIGER, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
VALOO, 16 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
WHITEY, 12 years, Siamese mix, flame point and cream, neutered male
ZARA, 3 years, Domestic Mediumhair, white and gray, spayed female
Dogs
ALYESKA, 10 years, Alaskan Husky, black and white, spayed female
BOOMER, 2 years, Border Collie and Siberian Husky mix, black and white, neutered male
BRON, 11 months, Border Collie mix, black and gray, neutered male
CHLOEE, 5 years, Queensland Heeler, blue, spayed female
EGYPT, 3 years, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated mix, tan and white, spayed female
EMILY, 9 months, Siberian Husky and American Bulldog mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
HAWAII, 3 years, Labrador Retriever and Australian Shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female
HEIDI, 1 year, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated mix, white and black, spayed female
IZZY, 1 year 1 month, Pit Bull Terrier and Australian Cattle Dog mix, black and white, neutered male
KARA, 4 years, Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix, brown and white, spayed female
LAKOTA, 1 year 6 months, Labrador Retriever and Australian Shepherd mix, black and white, spayed female
MUNICA, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, brindle and white, spayed female
REX, 9 months, Rottweiler and Labrador Retriever mix, black, neutered male
TOOT, 2 years, Labrador Retriever mix, black, spayed female
