Summit County adoptable pets: week of October 6, 2019

Dexter is a sweet boy who loves affection.

Courtesy photo

The following pets are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.

Cats

BABYDOLL, 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

CATALONIA, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

DANTE, 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

DARTH, 5 years, Domestic Longhair, black, neutered male

DEXTER, 5 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black and white, neutered male

DUCHESS, 1 year 8 months, Domestic Mediumhair, black smoke, spayed female

ELLA, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, gray tab, spayed female

FRANKLIN, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

GABRIEL, 8 years, Domestic Mediumhair, orng tabby, neutered male

IVAN, 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and black, neutered male

IVY, 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, black, unaltered female

MAX, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MIMI, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MOMOA, 10 years, Domestic Longhair, black, neutered male

MORRIS, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

NUTMEG, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair and Manx mix, tortie, spayed female

OZZIE OSBORNE, 14 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

PENELOPE, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female

PIPER, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

SAGE, 13 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

SPOOK, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male

STORMY, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male

TIGER, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

VALOO, 16 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male

WHITEY, 12 years, Siamese mix, flame point and cream, neutered male

ZARA, 3 years, Domestic Mediumhair, white and gray, spayed female

Dogs

ALYESKA, 10 years, Alaskan Husky, black and white, spayed female

BOOMER, 2 years, Border Collie and Siberian Husky mix, black and white, neutered male

BRON, 11 months, Border Collie mix, black and gray, neutered male

CHLOEE, 5 years, Queensland Heeler, blue, spayed female

EGYPT, 3 years, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated mix, tan and white, spayed female

EMILY, 9 months, Siberian Husky and American Bulldog mix, chocolate and white, spayed female

HAWAII, 3 years, Labrador Retriever and Australian Shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female

HEIDI, 1 year, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated mix, white and black, spayed female

IZZY, 1 year 1 month, Pit Bull Terrier and Australian Cattle Dog mix, black and white, neutered male

KARA, 4 years, Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix, brown and white, spayed female

LAKOTA, 1 year 6 months, Labrador Retriever and Australian Shepherd mix, black and white, spayed female

MUNICA, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, brindle and white, spayed female

REX, 9 months, Rottweiler and Labrador Retriever mix, black, neutered male

TOOT, 2 years, Labrador Retriever mix, black, spayed female