Summit County amends public health order, placing further restrictions on restaurants and retail stores

Summit County officials amended the local public health order Friday, Nov. 13, to implement a 9:30 p.m. restriction on the sale and consumption of alcohol at restaurants and bars, according to a news release.

Under the current public health order, restaurants and bars must close for on-site consumption at 9:30 p.m. to allow for all employees and customers to be home by 10 p.m. The new rule about alcohol closes any loopholes left by the existing order, according to the release.

The new order, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, prohibits restaurant customers and employees from consuming, selling, serving or possessing alcohol on the premises past 9:30 p.m.

The new order also clarifies capacity limits at retail stores. The existing order requires retail stores operate at no more than 25% capacity with up to 50 people. The amended order states that retail stores can have only one person per 100 square feet in the store at a time.

The order also limits critical businesses, such as grocery stores, to one customer per 100 square feet of net floor area of indoor space, which is the total area minus floor space taken up by shelving or displays. Critical businesses were not under any capacity restrictions prior to the new order.

Stores are encouraged to implement capacity limits for shopping groups, similar to the six-person party limit at restaurants, which has been in place since Oct. 23.