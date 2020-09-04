Summit County and state officials urge caution over Labor Day weekend

FRISCO — While both Colorado and Summit County have low positivity rates for the novel coronavirus, local officials are worried that a busy holiday weekend could derail the progress.

At a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 3, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis urged people to continue wearing masks and social distancing this Labor Day weekend.

“Cases spiked after the Fourth of July weekend and we can’t let that happen again after Labor Day weekend,” Polis said. “Our success thus far is due to each individual doing their part and we can’t let up now.”

At a Board of Health meeting on Thursday, Public Health Director Amy Wineland emphasized the need for Summit County residents and visitors to continue following the six commitments of containment:

Wear a mask

Wash your hands

Stay 6 feet apart

Stay home if sick

Get tested if sick

Get a flu shot

“We did see spikes in cases after Memorial Day and Fourth of July holiday across the state,” Wineland said. “We do have concern for this coming weekend as well. The success for us navigating this weekend is definitely dependent on individual responsibility.”

In a Friday news release, the county urged people who decide to recreate to do so safely by gathering in small groups. The county suggested marking off 6-foot distances for tables at gatherings, avoiding communal appetizer or condiment stations and communicating expectations to guests before they arrive, among other tips.