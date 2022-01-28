Summit County Animal Control and Shelter receives donations in honor of Betty White
Animal shelters around the country have seen thousands of dollars in donations in honor of actress Betty White, a noted animal rights activist, who died in December. The donation challenge went viral Jan. 17 on what would have been her 100th birthday.
Locally, the Summit County Animal Control and Shelter received 46 monetary donations totaling $1,352. The nonprofit also saw donations of items like treats and toys.
According to Animal Control Director Lesley Hall, the donations collected the week of Jan. 17 were about 40% greater than at the same time last year. However, Hall noted that not all the donors indicated whether their donations were in memory of White.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.